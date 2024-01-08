MLA lays stone of sewerage project

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 7

Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur laid the foundation stone of a sewerage project to be constructed at a cost of Rs 385 crore at Kanyal village under Manali subdivision in Kullu district.

The MLA said this sewerage project would benefit 35,000 people of different villages of seven panchayats in the region.

“These villages are Manali, Dhungri, Nasogi, Balsari, Sial, Chhiyal, Simsa, Rangri, Gadherni, Brod, Paras, Shalin in Right Bank and Vashishth, Mathiana, Koshala, Chadiyari, Samahan, Dharanu, Chachoga, Jhargan, Aleu, Preeni, Shuru, Jagatsukh, Bahnu and Gojra in Left Bank area. This project will be completed in three years,” the legislator said.

He said that this was the biggest sewerage project of Himachal and will be built at a cost of Rs 385 crore. The project was a long-awaited demand of the people in the region. The MLA said in future this scheme would be expanded and more panchayats connected to the sewerage facility in the area.

The MLA thanked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for this project. Senior Congress leaders Devender Negi, Naveen Tanwar, panchayat pradhan Dile Ram and others were present on the occasion.

