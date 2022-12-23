Master plan for development of Palampur soon: MLA Ashish Butail

Our Correspondent

Palampur, December 22

The state government will prepare a master plan for proper and planned development of Palampur town. The main focus of the plan will be on developing Palampur tea town as a major tourist hub and maintain clean and green environment, said Congress MLA Ashish Butail here this morning.

Will personally review progress During the BJP rule, all development activities in the town remained suspended due to shortage of funds. I will personally review the progress of development projects from time to time and ensure their progress. — Ashish Butail, Congress MLA

He said that he had already taken up the matter with the authorities concerned to prepare a master plan at the earliest. The plan was needed to check haphazard and unplanned development, he added.

He said suggestions for the plan would be sought from NGOs, retired engineers and bureaucrats settled in the town. He added that the previous BJP government had upgraded the Palampur Municipal Council to a municipal corporation but did not prepare a master plan for proper development.

He said that during the BJP rule, all development activities in the town remained suspended due to a shortage of funds. He added that projects like the construction of a circuit house, indoor stadium and the expansion of a bus stand were the worst hit.

He assured the people of the town that he would personally review the progress of development projects from time to time and ensure that there was no shortage of funds.

Butail said that with the formation of Municipal Corporation, the state government would give priority to urban development and launch various projects in urban areas for sewage treatment, Swachh Bharat solid waste management and under other such schemes.

