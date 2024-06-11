MLA: No entry fee on Lahaul vehicles at Sumdo barrier

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 10

The newly elected MLA from Lahaul and Spiti district, Anuradha Rana, has directed the Kaza administration to ensure the free entry of Lahaul vehicles through the SADA barrier at Sumdo in the Spiti valley. The move comes as a relief for Lahaul residents, who previously had to pay an entry fees to cross the barrier.

Historically, only residents of Spiti and Kinnaur were exempted from paying the entry fees at the SADA barrier at Sumdo. However, Anuradha’s proactive approach will rectify this imbalance and provide an equitable treatment to all residents of Lahaul and Spiti district.

After winning the Assembly byelections, Anuradha wasted no time to address this long-standing issue. She directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) and the SDM of Kaza to ensure the implementation of her orders without delay.

Lahaul people have long been demanding the scrapping of the entry fees for their vehicles, particularly at the SADA barrier at Sumdo. Meanwhile, local people have welcomed Anuradha’s intervention in the matter.

The Spiti valley, which is one of the top tourist destinations globally, attracts a significant number of travellers from Kinnaur. The imposition of the entry fees had caused inconvenience to Lahaul residents. Anuradha is likely to visit Spiti shortly after her oath-taking ceremony on June 12.

