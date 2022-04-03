MLA objects to naming of college after Savarkar

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 2

Shillai MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan today objected to the state government’s decision to name Shillai college after Veer Savarkar. He urged the government to name the college after former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. However, he added that this would be done when the Congress comes to power in the state.

Chauhan visited various panchayats in Shillai. He said that the government had done very little for the constituency and people would give a befitting reply to the BJP in the forthcoming elections. He termed the recent tour of CM Jai Ram Thakur of the Shillai segment as a flop show. He said even old announcements such as to set up a 100-bed hospital at Shillai had not been implemented. He added that the Chief Minister had earlier made announcements of Rs 135 crore but merely Rs 15 crore had been received.

Chauhan accused the Chief Minister of telling a lie in the Vidhan Sabha that merely Rs 6 lakh was granted for setting up a college at Kafota while he himself had informed the House that the previous Congress government had granted Rs 1.06 crore for the project in 2016-17.