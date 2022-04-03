MLA objects to naming of college after Savarkar

Solan, April 2
Shillai MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan today objected to the state government’s decision to name Shillai college after Veer Savarkar. He urged the government to name the college after former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. However, he added that this would be done when the Congress comes to power in the state.
Chauhan visited various panchayats in Shillai. He said that the government had done very little for the constituency and people would give a befitting reply to the BJP in the forthcoming elections. He termed the recent tour of CM Jai Ram Thakur of the Shillai segment as a flop show. He said even old announcements such as to set up a 100-bed hospital at Shillai had not been implemented. He added that the Chief Minister had earlier made announcements of Rs 135 crore but merely Rs 15 crore had been received.
Chauhan accused the Chief Minister of telling a lie in the Vidhan Sabha that merely Rs 6 lakh was granted for setting up a college at Kafota while he himself had informed the House that the previous Congress government had granted Rs 1.06 crore for the project in 2016-17.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Prohibitory orders clamped around National Assembly as Pakistan PM calls for ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote
With key ally MQM-P already withdrawing support the PTI gove...
Ahead of no-trust vote, Pak PM Imran 'confident' of victory; Opposition eyes 'treason' case against him
Khan needs 172 votes in Lower House of 342 to foil Oppositio...
Sri Lanka blocks social media platforms after imposing emergency, curfew
Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Viber, YouTube among restricted...
School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case
SHO shifted; victim’s kin lift dharna
Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India
The resumption of classes has come as a big relief to 2,000 ...