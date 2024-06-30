MLA oversees construction of Mandi college building

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 29

Anil Sharma, BJP MLA from Mandi Sadar, yesterday said that the construction of the Mandi college building, initiated during the tenure of the previous BJP government, was in the final phase. An amount of over Rs 35 crore had been spent on the construction so far. If the state government allocates an additional budget of Rs 6 crore, the work would be completed in the next three months, he added.

Sharma reviewed the progress of the work on Vallabh Government College building. He said that the work on the building had commenced during the tenure of former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur with an initial budget of Rs 28 crore. Later, changes were made to the structure, leading to an increase in cost. After an additional expenditure of Rs 10 crore, 90 per cent of the college building was now complete. He requested the state government to release additional Rs 6 crore to finish the construction work.

Sharma said that an auditorium was also being constructed in the building which would be utilised not only for academic activities but also for indoor sports.

