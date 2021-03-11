MLA, who defeated Sukhbir Badal, campaigns for AAP in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 21

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) MLAs, who had defeated political heavyweights in the Punjab Assembly elections, are campaigning for the party in in Himachal.

Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy, AAP MLA from the Jalalabad Assembly constituency in Punjab, campaigned in Kangra today. He had defeated SAD president Sukhbir Badal in the Assembly elections.

Goldy addressed the members of the local bar association in the court complex of Kangra. He also campaigned in other parts of Kangra and addressed small meetings. He told them how he, despite being a common man, dared to challenge a political big shot like Sukhbir Badal in the last Assembly elections in Punjab and defeated him.

Goldy, while talking to mediapersons, said that wherever he goes people asked him how AAP would solve their problems. “We are telling people that the AAP model is aimed at saving taxpayer’s money by simple living adopted by the MLAs and the ministers and checking corruption and using that money for their welfare. We are getting a good response from people in the rural areas of Himachal and they also want a change”, he said.

Sources said that many other AAP MLAs, who had defeated political bigwigs in Punjab, had fanned out in the rural areas of Himachal and were campaigning there. AAP is particularly targeting Kangra district that has 15 Assembly segments and is adjoining Punjab. Many big leaders of AAP, including Durgesh Pathak and Satyender Jain, have campained in Kangra for the past many days.

Meanwhile, Satyendar Jain also addressed a press conference here. He claimed that many big leaders of the BJP and the Congress may join AAP in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the rally on April 23.

Jain said AAP was emerging as an alternative to the BJP in Himachal.

