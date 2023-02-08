MLA: Will promote medical tourism in Lahaul-Spiti

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 7

Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur has said that medical tourism will be promoted in the tribal district in collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur.

To discuss that issue, he today held a meeting with Bilaspur AIIMS Director DS Negi. “Atal Tunnel allows easy access to this district through the year. After the opening of this tunnel, the tribal district has become a tourism hub,” said Ravi Thakur while talking to The Tribune.

“To promote medical tourism in the tribal district, we need the backing of AIIMS, Bilaspur. Today, I urged the AIIMS Director to ensure services of medical experts for visitors in Lahaul and Spiti. The state government will provide requisite infrastructure for that purpose,” he said. “The AIIMS Director assured me that a team of doctors will visit Lahaul and Spiti soon to chalk out a strategy to promote medical tourism there,” he said.

A heliport was proposed to be constructed in the tribal district. The AIIMS, Bilaspur, was also being equipped with the heliport facility, so that critical patients could be taken to AIIMS from Lahaul and Spiti in case of need.