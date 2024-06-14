MLA: Will work for development of Lahaul-Spiti

ANI

Shimla, June 13

Anuradha Rana, Congress MLA from Lahaul and Spiti, has vowed to develop the region by attracting tourism, improving education and health services.

Anuradha became the first woman candidate in 52 years to win the Lahaul-Spiti seat. “The priority is to work for the overall development of my district. We would like to attract tourism to the district and also improve education and health services,” she said.

