MLA: Will work for development of Lahaul-Spiti

Shimla, June 13
Anuradha Rana, Congress MLA from Lahaul and Spiti, has vowed to develop the region by attracting tourism, improving education and health services.
Anuradha became the first woman candidate in 52 years to win the Lahaul-Spiti seat. “The priority is to work for the overall development of my district. We would like to attract tourism to the district and also improve education and health services,” she said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Go full throttle to eliminate terror in Jammu and Kashmir, PM tells security agencies
Holds review meeting as Jammu region sees four militant atta...
PM leaves for G7; suspense over participation in Swiss peace talks
Modi’s first foreign trip in 3rd tenure