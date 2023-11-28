MLAs allowed to vote in mayoral poll for political gains: BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 27

BJP president Rajeev Bindal yesterday alleged that the government allowed MLAs to vote in the mayoral elections of the municipal corporations for political gains.

Bindal said “Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that allowing MLAs to vote to elect mayors and deputy mayors of municipal corporations is as per law. However, a few days ago, administrative secretaries had said MLAs were not allowed to vote, citing the same Act and laws. So, how the same law could be interpreted differently?”

