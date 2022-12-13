Himachal MLAs, ministers to pay higher room rent: Sukhvinder Sukhu

Shimla, December 12
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday said the government had decided to enhance the room tariff at all Himachal Bhawans, sadans, state guesthouses and rest houses for all MLAs and their families to Rs 1,200 per day on a par with what is being charged from ordinary people.
“In consultation with the MLAs at the Congress Legislature Party meeting held in the morning that we have decided to enhance the room charges for them and their families. They will have to pay room rent as charged from general public,” he said. The charges for food will also be same for the MLAs, ministers and the general public.
At present, a room tariff of Rs 200 per day is charged from the MLAs, ministers and bureaucrats on official duty and Rs 500 while on a private visit.
For private individuals, Rs 1,200 is charged as room rent. Now, the MLAs and the ministers, too, would pay Rs 1,200 per day for a room, besides taxes.
