MLAs to blame for fall in dignity: CM

Shimla, March 3
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said MLAs were somewhere responsible for the dilution of the dignity of the elected representatives.
He was replying to a Private Member Resolution moved by Kinnaur MLA Jagat Singh Negi regarding the dignity of the office of an MLA.
“I agree that the issue of maintaining the dignity of MLAs is important but then I also feel that we all are responsible for the lowering of the esteem,” he said.
“We all need to ponder as the people have a lot of expectations from their representatives and, unlike the past when there was a lot of respect for MLAs and winning elections was easy, today it is a challenging task,” he said.
On the issue of the removal of the foundation stones laid by MLAs, the CM said it was a wrong precedent which was normal during the Congress regime. —
