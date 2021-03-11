Mobile health services a boon in remote areas

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 29

Jeevan Dhara mobile ambulances are providing health services in the inaccessible areas of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan districts.

“A total of 1,04,608 people have been tested in OPD and 74,273 laboratory tests been done over the last one year and 2,131 camps been organised in difficult areas through this service,” said a government spokesperson.

The health services are being ensured in the remote areas by deploying doctors and other paramedical staff in the Jeevan Dhara Mobile Ambulance Service.

The spokesperson said with the aim of providing relief to the patients suffering from serious kidney diseases and providing the dialysis facility at the doorsteps, the government in collaboration with the Hans Foundation Charity Trust of Uttarakhand had started 40 medical mobile units and 10 dialysis centres for kidney patients.