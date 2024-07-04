Mobile nos. of patwaris, kanungos to be made public

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 3

To strengthen the communication system in the district during the monsoon season, the Shimla district administration has decided to make public the mobile numbers of all patwaris and kanungos. As per the orders, all kanungos and patwaris will have to answer people’s calls 24x7. Patwaris posted in the field will have to ensure that the officers concerned are informed as soon as possible in case of an emergency.

Shimla DC Anupam Kashyap said the district administration was fully prepared to provide assistance to people in the shortest possible time. “The mobile numbers of all patwaris and kanungos will be made available to the public through the media and will be uploaded on the website and Facebook page of District Magistrate, Shimla. The mobile numbers of Subdivisional Officer, Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar will also be made public,” the DC said.

He said if action would be taken against any patwari or kanungo found missing from their stations.

