Mock drill in Chamba on June 14

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 7

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal conducted a meeting with district officials following a virtual session with the National and State Disaster Management Authorities.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Repaswal said under the aegis of the National Disaster Management Authority, a state-level mega mock exercise will be organised on June 14. In Chamba district, the exercise will simulate scenarios of severe floods, landslides, and glacial lake outburst floods at various locations.

To ensure effective disaster management, a table top exercise is planned for June 12. The mega mock exercise will involve all departments concerned, the District Disaster Management Authority, volunteer organisations and various social groups.

Emphasising the importance of these drills, Repaswal added that such exercises played a critical role during actual disasters. He urged all district officials to fully utilise available departmental resources and human capacities. He also instructed adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the National Disaster Management Authority.

The meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav, Home Guard Commandant Vinod Dhiman, Deputy Director and Project Officer of District Rural Development Agency Jayawanti Thakur, District Revenue Officer Jagdish Sankhyan and officials from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation and central paramilitary forces.

