Mock drill on earthquake in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 27

A team led by Anil Kumar, Assistant Commandant of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), conducted an earthquake mock drill in the town today. The exercise started with a message received at the District Disaster Management Authority office that buildings, including the BDO office, Boys School and the tehsil office, had collapsed following an earthquake and many people were stuck under the debris.

Debashweta Banik, Deputy Commissioner-cum-chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, directed the teams to reach the reported sites and start the rescue operation. She also monitored the rescue and evacuation process virtually at the district video conferencing centre.

She said the exercise was helpful in training and activating the staff and educating people about how to remain safe in critical situations. She added that it also helped in knowing the condition of the equipment and their shortcomings. This would help in improving infrastructure and making rescue operations more result-oriented.

