Mock drill to check industrial disaster readiness in Sirmaur

Our Correspondent

Nahan, June 26

To be prepared for industrial disasters such as fires and chemical leaks, a mock drill was conducted at M/s Pidilite Unit-III, Rampur Jatan, in the Kala Amb industrial area of Sirmaur district. The drill aimed to enhance the response capabilities of various emergency services.

Additional District Magistrate LR Verma said a call was received at the District Disaster Management Agency’s control room at 11 am, reporting a fire and chemical leak. The incident resulted in the hypothetical deaths of 23 workers, while around 40 were injured/trapped.

Upon receiving the alert, the District Disaster Management Committee was promptly activated. Teams from the police, fire brigade, home guards, health services, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were dispatched for relief and rescue operations. Injured people were transported to the medical college in Nahan. The entire drill concluded at approximately 1 pm.

ADM Verma said 25 NDRF members, 10 SDRF members, nine home guards, four fire brigade personnel, five health officials, three police officers, 13 members from Quick Response Team (QRT), Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), 28 local panchayat members, 208 personnel from Pidilite and 30 members of the District Disaster Management Committee took part in the mock drill.

The ADM emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among all departments to minimise loss of life and property during such incidents.

#Nahan #Sirmaur