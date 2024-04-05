Mock drills across state mark Kangra earthquake of 1905

Nahan, April 4

The Sirmaur Disaster Management Authority took a proactive step towards enhancing building safety with a one-day district-level workshop focused on repair and retrofitting of buildings with respect to potential disasters.

Officials during the one-day district-level workshop on building safety in Nahan.

The workshop held at Nahan garnered participation from a diverse array of departments, and was presided over by Additional District Magistrate LR Verma. In his address, Verma underscored the importance of preparedness, citing historical tragedies such as the devastating earthquake that struck Kangra on April 4, 1905. He reminded attendees of the staggering loss of life and property due to the disaster, with approximately 20,000 human lives and 50,000 heads of cattle lost, along with the destruction of about one lakh homes.

Drawing parallels to contemporary times, Verma highlighted the pressing need for proactive measures to mitigate similar risks, emphasising that the loss of life and property could be even higher today.

The workshop, conducted under the guidance of experts of Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, aimed to equip stakeholders of Sirmaur with valuable insights into both the construction of new buildings and the retrofitting of existing structures.

Experts such as SK Negi, Dr Ajay Chaurasia and Ashish Kapoor provided detailed technical knowledge on various aspects of building safety, including architectural planning, material selection and structural reinforcement.

LR Verma emphasised the potential benefits of the expert’ guidance for technical officers across various engineering departments of the district. He urged all participants to leverage the knowledge gained from the workshop, and to disseminate it among their peers and colleagues, stressing the importance of collective action in ensuring community resilience. The workshop, facilitated by district Revenue Officer Chetan Chauhan, saw enthusiastic participation from a wide range of departments — including engineering, architecture, disaster management, public works, etc. The inclusive engagement underlined the collaborative effort needed to address the multifaceted challenges of building safety and disaster preparedness. Throughout the day, attendees delved into detailed discussions on technical aspects of construction and retrofitting with a focus on developing effective project reports tailored to the district’s seismic vulnerabilities.

The exchange of knowledge and expertise is expected to catalyse efforts towards building a safer and more resilient Sirmaur. As the threat of natural disasters looms large, initiatives like this workshop serve as important milestones in Sirmaur’s journey towards enhancing preparedness and safeguarding the wellbeing of its residents. — OC

