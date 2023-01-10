Una: Modalities for setting up dairy farming centre discussed

Our Correspondent

Una, January 9

Dairy experts from Denmark and India today met at Una to discuss the modalities for setting up the proposed centre of excellence in dairy farming which will be set up on a 10-hectare plot of land in Upper Basal village of Una district.

As per an official press release, Danish technical expert Halz Koman, Una SDM Dr Nidhi Patel, Joint Director of the Animal Husbandry department, Dr Avinash Sharma, along with other veterinary doctors from the department visited the proposed site where the centre will be set up at a cost of Rs 44.12 crores of which the state will provide Rs 12.92 crore.

On the occasion, a presentation was given by the Animal Husbandry Department officers regarding their readiness plan. The MoU for setting up the state-of-the-art centre was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Denmark visit in May, 2022.

According to department sources, the proposed centre of excellence is being set up with technical assistance from Denmark. Automated and robotic machines will be installed to feed, clean and milk 200 high breed cows and the animals will also be imported from Denmark. The centre, which will be the first of its kind in North India, will be used to train farmers on the latest techniques in dairy farming.

Officers from the Himachal Pradesh Small Industries Development Corporation, Public Works Department, state electricity board and hydrology department also shared their inputs for setting up the centre.

