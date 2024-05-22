Modi disgraced PM’s seat with harsh words: Congress

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 21

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Prem Kaushal, while speaking to the media here, said corruption continues to flourish under the BJP-led regime at the Centre. He said most BJP leaders have spent their lives either in courts or jails when they were out of power.

He alleged that the BJP leaders had crossed all limits by hoarding money by all means, and this is reflected in the construction of luxurious BJP offices around the nation. “Is there any answer to how the BJP has hoarded huge funds in 10 years?” he asked.

Kaushal said Narendra Modi had disgraced the position of the Prime Minister by uttering harsh words against his political rivals. He said Modi had helped a select few get richer during the 10 years of his rule, but that had happened at the cost of the country’s poor and needy people.

He said former PM Rajiv Gandhi spoke about the growth of the nation, its people, integrity and harmony; in contrast, he said, BJP leaders only spread hatred in society to secure victory.

He said Modi talks of Lord Rama but does not follow his teachings. He said Lord Rama taught advocated love among people and even for animals, but the BJP leaders divide society.

Kaushal said four-time MP Anurag Thakur also talked in the same tone and had nothing to say about his contribution to his constituency.

He said, “Sensing their defeat in the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha bye-elections, BJP leaders are frustrated and have lost control over their language. This is evident from speeches of Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.”

Kaushal expressed the confidence that the Congress would win all elections in the state.

‘BJP frustrated’ Sensing their defeat in the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha bye-elections, BJP leaders are frustrated and have lost control over the language. This is evident from speeches of BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, Kangana Ranaut . — Prem Kaushal, HPCC spokesperson

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Hamirpur