Modi in Shimla LIVE Updates: PM releases Rs 21,000 crore as 11th instalment of ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ at rally

Shimla, May 31
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted virtually with the beneficiaries of various Central schemes and released Rs 21,000 crore as the 11th instalment of the ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ after arriving here for a rally to mark the eighth anniversary of his government.
Following his arrival at the Mall Road in the Himachal Pradesh capital, Modi, accompanied by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, walked to the venue of the rally at the ‘Ridge Maidan’ at around 11.30pm.
There, the prime minister interacted with the beneficiaries of the Central schemes from across the country.
During one such interaction, Modi told Santoshi, a woman from Karnataka's Kalaburagi, that he was impressed by the way she expressed her views and had she been a BJP worker, he would have asked her to contest polls.
An ex-serviceman from Ladakh told the prime minister that he has benefitted from the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ and ‘PM Aawas Yojana’ and faced no hiccup in availing the benefits of the scheme.
Lalita Devi from Bihar's Banka informed Modi that she had got a 'pucca' house and a toilet under the ‘PM Awas Yojana Rural’.
Pankaj Sahani from Tripura said he had got a ration card under the 'One Nation, One card' scheme.
Sama Devi from Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur told the prime minister that she got Rs 1 lakh for building a 'pucca' house under the ‘PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) and Rs 6,000 in three instalments in a year under the ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’.
The prime minister released Rs 21,000 crore to 80 crore farmers as the eleventh instalment of the ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’.
Modi last visited Himachal Pradesh on December 27 to address a rally at the Paddal ground in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP government in the state.
The Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to be held later this year.
We plan to build a medical college in every district of the country: PM Modi. -PTI
Even according to international agencies, poverty is decreasing in India, said Modi. -PTI
PM Modi said nearly 200 crore covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the country so far. -PTI
We removed 9 crore fake names from the list of beneficiaries of various schemes: PM Modi. -PTI
PM Modi said, "Now our borders are more secure than they were before 2014." -PTI
While addressing a huge gathering at the Ridge in Shimla, PM Modi speaks about the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.
He shared how it enabled women entrepreneurs to create jobs and accommodate people.
PM modi interacted virtually with the beneficiaries of the various welfare schemes under the Union government.
He asked them if they faced any difficulties in availing the services.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the 130 crore population of the country constitutes his family.
He says he has devoted eight years to the welfare of people and good governance.
