Modi Lord Rama’s avatar, I am his soldier: Bollywood ‘queen’

Mandi, March 31

BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat actor Kangana Ranaut today campaigned in Sarkaghat Assembly constituency of Mandi district. She held public meetings at Ponta, Fatehpur, Haribehna, Gopalpur, Thana and upper Barot.

Addressing a public meeting at Ponta, Kangana said, “I consider Prime Minister Narendra Modi a Lord Rama avatar and he truly believed in Raghukul Reet Sada Chali I, Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jai. He built the Lord Rama temple in Ayodhya, which could not be constructed for centuries. I consider myself his soldier.” “Today I have come among you to seek support for the Prime Minister. Every vote you cast for me will be a blessing for the Prime Minister, who is the most popular leader in the world today,” Kangana said.

“The BJP has chosen me as its representative from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, so it is my responsibility to raise the voice regarding the problems of this parliamentary constituency in Delhi. I am confident that whatever demands and problems you have will be resolved by our leadership,” she remarked.

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur visited the house of Kangana to chalk out a strategy to intensify the election campaign in Mandi parliamentary constituency. He also congratulated Kangana for getting party ticket.

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is going to organise a meeting on Monday in the Bhimakali temple complex located at Mandi district headquarters. BJP state officials, MLAs/candidates of 2022, state working committee members and district officials will attend the meeting. Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal and party candidate Kangana Ranaut will be present in this meeting.

