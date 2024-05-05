Modi raised import duty on apple to 50%: Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Kotkhai (Shimla), May 4

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur yesterday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term would be historic for the country. While campaigning for Suresh Kashyap in the Kotkhai region of Shimla district, Thakur said the blueprint for the next five years was ready and it would help in making India self-reliant as well as a developed nation.

Thakur said that Modi increased the import duty on apple to 50 per cent and fixed the minimum import price at Rs 50, giving a huge relief to the horticulturalists of the state. “The Congress has cheated apple growers. The party had given a guarantee to the growers to fix the price of their produce but now even selling the fruit is difficult,” he added.

“The people of the country are wondering why did they not get a leader like Narendra Modi 30 years ago. Modi’s popularity and credibility is increasing after every tenure,” he added.

