Modi restored special status to HP: Nadda

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 3

BJP president JP Nadda, addressing a rally at Dalhousie in Chamba district today, said the BJP was working for a party on a mission.

Nadda said Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, HPCC president Pratibha Singh and her son Vikramaditya Singh, were on bail. He also attacked Congress candidate from Dalhousie Asha Kumari saying, “Yahanwale bhi bail par hain.”

Nadda said leaders of the Congress were from big families and did not take care of the common man. He asked the residents of Dalhousie to vote for BJP candidate DS Thakur.

Nadda said people would bring back the BJP government in the state and change the tradition of changing governments every five years.

Nadda said the Congress government at the Centre had discontinued the special category status for Himachal. After this, the state government had to contribute 40 per cent to all projects given by the Union government. However, Modi restored the special category status to Himachal.