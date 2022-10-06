 Modi sounds poll bugle in Himachal Pradesh, joins Dasehra festivities : The Tribune India

Modi sounds poll bugle in Himachal Pradesh, joins Dasehra festivities

Inaugurates AIIMS in Bilaspur

PM Narendra Modi blows 'ransingha', a traditional instrument, in Bilaspur. PTI

Tribune News Service

Bilaspur/Kullu, October 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sounded the poll bugle in the election-bound hill state as he inaugurated the AIIMS in Bilaspur and paid obeisance to Lord Raghunath, becoming the first Prime Minister to take part in the Dasehra festivities at Kullu.

PM Modi addressed a public meeting in Bilaspur after inaugurating the AIIMS constructed at a cost of Rs 1,471 crore. Last month, he could not arrive for the Mandi rally due to bad weather.

  • PM inaugurates AIIMS in Bilaspur (cost Rs 1,471 cr)
  • Opens Govt Hydro Engineering College, Bilaspur
  • Lays stone of Baddi Medical Devices Park, Pinjore-Nalagarh four-lane project

He also inaugurated Government Hydro Engineering College here and laid the foundation stones of the Rs 350-crore Medical Devices Park in Baddi and Rs 1,692-crore Pinjore-Nalagarh four-lane project virtually.

“I have blown the victory bugle on the auspicious day of Vijayadashmi today and I am sure the people of Himachal will re-elect the BJP,” he remarked. He credited the people of Himachal with the unprecedented development the state has witnessed. “The power of the vote has enabled the formation of double-engine governments at the Centre and in the state.” The Assembly elections in Himachal are likely to be held next month.

Modi said there was immense potential for medical tourism in Himachal as people coming for treatment could recuperate in the salubrious environment of the hill state. He said Himachal,

which was known to be the land of valiant soldiers, would now be known for advanced medical facilities with the setting up of AIIMS and five new medical colleges.

Taking part in the historic Kullu Dasehra festivities, he paid obeisance to Lord Raghunath at the town’s Dhalpur ground and sought blessings of about 50 deities who were part of the Rath Yatra of Lord Raghunath.

BJP president JP Nadda, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, CM Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister for Broadcasting and Information Anurag Thakur were present at both places.

