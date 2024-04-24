Modi tarnishing Congress manifesto out of jealousy: P Chidambaram

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 23

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today attributed the BJP’s attack, especially by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the Congress manifesto to the traction it was getting across the country.

“Our manifesto has become a talking point throughout the length and breadth of the country. I was in Tamil Nadu, and our manifesto is being talked about even in the remotest village of the state,” said Chidambaram here today.

Will bring justice to every section There are social divisions and economic inequalities in the country. The most affected are Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and the poor, irrespective of their religion. We are saying that we will bring justice to every section of society. If that’s considered appeasement, so be it. P Chidambaram, Cong leader

“The BJP manifesto, meanwhile, has vanished without a trace within two hours of its release. No one is talking about their manifesto, there’s nothing in it. Modi has become jealous of the Congress manifesto and hence is attacking it,” said Chidambaram.

The veteran leader further rejected the BJP charge that the Congress manifesto was an attempt to appease one particular community. “There are social divisions and economic inequalities in the country. The most affected are Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and the poor, irrespective of their religion. We are saying that we will bring justice to every section of society. If that’s considered appeasement, so be it,” said Chidambaram. “Before tarnishing our manifesto, the Prime Minister should at least read it,” he said.

Chidambaram further said the level playing field had totally disappeared in these elections due to the economic might of the BJP. “The BJP has collected Rs 8,500 crore through electoral bonds. Look at their hoardings and TV advertisements, no other party can match it,” he said.

“And whatever amount the Congress got through electoral bonds, it’s in the bank accounts that have been frozen. No bank is allowing us to operate those banks. So, yes, there is no level playing field in this elections and the party is handicapped,” he said. Nevertheless, he said, the party would do well as people would support the Congress.

He also laughed off the BJP’s claim that it would win more than 400 seats this time. “The BJP is contesting on 25 seats in Tamil Nadu, and it will lose on all. In Kerala, too, it will lose all 20 seats. So, I don’t know from where the BJP is thinking of winning over 400 seats,” said Chidambaram.

