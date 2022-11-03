Modi to address rally at Sundernagar on November 5

Mandi, November 2

BJP’s state co-incharge Sanjay Tandon today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address a rally in favour of BJP candidates under the Mandi parliamentary constituency at Sundernagar on November 5.

He said PM Modi would address the first election rally at Sundernagar at 9 am. People from all 17 Assembly constituencies of the Mandi

parliamentary constituency would attend the rally. BJP candidates from all 17 Assembly constituencies will be present. After this, the PM will address the Shimla parliamentary constituency level rally at Solan at 12 noon.

“The BJP’s election campaign has started in a planned manner from the second day of withdrawal of nomination. Under this plan, rallies were held in all 68 Assembly constituencies of the state on the same day.”

“In the coming days, apart from Modi, other leaders like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and BJP’s national president JP Nadda would come to Himachal to encourage party workers to work for the party win. BJP’s organisation is strong at the booth level in which the participation of youth, women and farmers has been ensured,” said Tandon.

He further said the party was keeping a close watch on the polls. Apart from surveys, evaluation was being done on the basis of daily reports. This time, the BJP would create history by changing

the custom in Himachal by its “Mission Repeat”. The party will release its election manifesto soon.

#BJP #narendra modi