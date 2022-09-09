PM Modi to sound poll bugle at Mandi on September 24

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 8

About 1.5 lakh youths from all across the state will participate in the Yuva Morcha’s Maha Garjana rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mandi on September 24.

BJP president Suresh Kashyap said today that this was for the first time that the Prime Minister would participate in a Yuva Morcha’s rally.

Kashyap said that Modi’s attachment with Himachal could be gauged from the fact that he had visited the state maximum times as Prime Minister. “Narendra Modi considers the state as his second home. He has worked in the state as in-charge of party affairs and has several memories.”

He said, “Narendra Modi is making former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision of a golden Himachal come true.” He ensured that the construction work of the Atal Tunnel, a symbol of Vajpayee’s vision, was completed and dedicated to people.

He said that Union minister Smriti Irani would address a rally in Sundernagar on September 17 while another Union minister, Kiren Rijiju, will address a programme in Shimla.

Meanwhile, BJP national organisational secretary BL Santosh held a meeting with former district and mandal presidents to seek their suggestions regarding the Assembly elections. The meeting was aimed at gearing old party workers and office-bearers to make the “mission repeat” successful.

Kashyap said, “The BJP has always given due respect to its workers.”

Santosh, who was on a two-day tour of the state, held meetings in all four parliamentary segments to take feedback. He reached Shimla after holding meetings in Kangra, Hamirpur and Mandi.

State election co-in-charge Devinder Singh Rana said Santosh’s visit was a morale booster for the cadre and a large number of organisational issues were discussed in the meetings.

Santosh also took part in a meeting of the BJYM regarding the upcoming rally of the Prime Minister in Mandi. BJYM state president Amit Thakur presented a road map for making the rally successful. Kashyap, Rana and state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna attended the meeting.

