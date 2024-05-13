Modi will retain power with over 400 seats: Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 12

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today reiterated that Narendra Modi would retain power at the Centre with more than 400s seats.

Thakur, while addressing a rally in Shimla in support of BJP candidate from Shimla seat Suresh Kashyap, said people had made up their mind to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister for the third time. The rally was also attended by BJP national vice-president Saudan Singh, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal and Suresh Kashyap. Thakur said the trust in the leadership of Modi was increasing with every election. “There is a wave of pro-incumbency in the country,” he said.

Saudan Singh accused the Congress of conspiring to snatch reservation from Dalits, tribals and backward classes and give it to a particular minority. He further accused the Congress of indulging in vote bank, religion and caste politics and hailed Modi for changing the culture of politics by focusing on the development of all.

Bindal said the Congress was leaderless and visionless and was hence on a downswing. “The Congress will be reduced to less than 40 seats in this election. The party used to rule in 28 states and now it is limited to just 2-3 states. Due to it, the Congress has joined hands with parties involved in anti-national activities, and hence its downfall is certain,” he said.

Bindal said the Sukhu government had cheated the people of the state by not fulfilling poll guarantees. “Women have not been given Rs 1,500 yet. The guarantee of giving one lakh government jobs to youth every year also remains unfulfilled. The guarantee of free 300 units of free power also remains unfulfilled,” said Bindal. Citing the construction of four-lane, new railway lines, AIIMS, IIM, etc., Bindal said the Modi government has ensured development in the state.

Kashyap, the BJP candidate from the Shimla parliamentary constituency, claimed the BJP would win all four Lok Sabha seats. He said that Modi, while strengthening the country, had helped women power, youth, farmers, senior citizens and all sections in the last 10 years.

