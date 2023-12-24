Mohali youth held for firing at toll plaza staffer

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 23

The Dharampur police arrested a 21-year-old Mohali youth for opening fire at an employee of the toll plaza at Sanwara on the Parwanoo-Dharampur National Highway around 4.45 pm today. He allegedly wanted to drive through the VIP lane without paying the toll.

A VIP sticker was affixed on the windscreen of his vehicle but when asked by the toll plaza employee, he could not produce any VIP identity card and got into an altercation with him. The youth was going to Dharampur.

“A 21-year-old youth fired two bullets from a revolver at a toll plaza employee at Sanwara. The bullets narrowly missed his leg and and an arm. He then drove towards Dharampur where the police intercepted him. No one was hurt in the incident,” said Pranav Chauhan, DSP, Parwanoo.

The accused was arrested and a case under Section 307 of the IPC for attempt to murder and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act would be registered at Dharampur, said Gaurav Singh, SP, Solan.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali #Parwanoo #Solan