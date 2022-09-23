'Molestation': Anger over police 'inaction'

KULLU, SEPTEMBER 22
People are angry over the alleged molestation and showing objectionable videos to girls of Class II to V by a teacher in a remote Anni village in the district.
The matter came to the fore on September 12. However, an FIR was registered on September 20.
Villagers resented the delay in action by the child helpline and the police, which helped the accused to flee and seek bail. They said it was disheartening that despite the matter coming to the fore on September 12, nothing was done by the child helpline. They added that even the police did not act proactively and an FIR was registered after nine days and that too after the complaints of the parents of the victims.
Abhishek Rai, member of the Corporal Punishment Committee, Kullu, said a probe should be conducted. The government should ensure that CCTVs were installed in all schools.
DSP Ravinder Negi said the accused had obtained an interim bail from the High Court till September 28.-
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...