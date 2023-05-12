Monal count rises to 176 at Kullu national park: Survey

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 11

The population of the Himalayan monal, the former state bird, has risen to 176 at the Great Himalayan National Park (GHNP), a UNESCO world heritage site, in Kullu district, revealed a survey conducted by the park authorities for 2022-23.

Last year, the strength of the bird was 168, while it was merely 90 in 2015-16.

The Himalayan monal is continuously under threat from poachers because of its colourful crest, which people use to decorate their caps. However, the use of the crest of the bird on the cap is prohibited under law. Strict vigilance by the GHNP authorities on poachers has played a crucial role in checking the poaching of the Himalayan monal for its crest, which resulted in an increase in its population.

Nishant Mandhotra, Divisional Forest Officer, GHNP, said, “We conducted a survey in February this year to ascertain the strength of the Himalayan monal in the GHNP area. The survey found the direct/indirect sighting of 176 birds, of which 69% were male. With regard to the abundance of other pheasants, a total of 30 birds of three species (Western tragopan, koklass pheasant and kalij pheasant) were reported in these predefined trails as per the monitoring protocol of the GHNP Conservation Area.

“The report is broadly based on three objectives — to build kernel density map of Himalayan monal, to analyse the abundance and demographic status of the bird and to estimate the abundance and demographic status of other pheasants in predefined trails,” he added.

The DFO further said, “The survey for population estimation was mainly conducted in Rolla Shilt, Rolla Nada and Rolla Kholipoi trails in the Tirthan wildlife range of the GHNP. These areas are least disturbed by humans and have rich diversity and abundance. The vegetation of this region is mainly temperate type with temperature ranging from -5°C to 38°C across the year,” Mandhotra added.

He said the Himalayan monal was found in some other parts of the state such as Chamba, Kinnaur and Shimla. “Due to wildlife, flora and fauna, the GHNP has emerged as a major attraction for nature lovers,” he added.