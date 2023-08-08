Monitor food quality on Himachal Pradesh University campus: SFI

Tribune News Service

shimla, August 7

Activists of the Student Federation of India (SFI) submitted a memorandum to the Dean Student Welfare (DSW), Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), demanding inspection of food quality at regular intervals and displaying of rate list on the varsity campus.

The SFI leaders also demanded that arrangement of indoor games be made at the university.

Harish, the president of the union, said, “We have already brought it to the notice of the authorities that the quality of food being prepared in the shops on the university campus is really poor. The food has had harmful effects on the health of the students. We request that the administration inspect all shops on the campus at regular intervals.”

“Each food item available on the campus is available at subsidised rates, but since a long time the shopkeepers have been charging arbitrary rates from the students as there are no rate lists displayed outside the shops on the campus. The university administration should get the rate lists displayed at all shops as soon as possible,” he said.

Surjeet, the secretary of the union, said, “We have also demanded arrangements for indoor sports at the varsity campus. Moreover, public toilets should be constructed at the university and special care should be taken to ensure cleanliness of these.”

The SFI activists said if these demands are not fulfilled soon, they will launch an agitation against the administration.

#Himachal Pradesh University #Shimla