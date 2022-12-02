Monk jailed in Tibet

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 1

Lobsang Choephel, a Tibetan monk from Kirti Monastery at Ngaba in Tibet, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison by the Chinese authorities in October 2022, said a Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) release here yesterday.

The CTA said that according to sources, the Chinese authorities arrested him in the summer of this year and held him in custody until he was sentenced in October.

Lobsang Choephel was arrested In 2011 for resisting and protesting against the “patriotic education campaign” or “legal education” that the Chinese authority had forced on monks along with an indefinite ban on normal religious activities at the monastery, said the Central Tibetan Administration.

The CTA further said that as part of the patriotic education session, Tibetans are forced to denounce the Dalai Lama.

Lobsang Choephel hails from Chakhog Chukleygap in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Ngaba in the traditional province of Amdo. His parents are Gatse and Nekyi. Since childhood he has been a monk in Kirti Monastery. His younger brother Lobsang, a monk at Kirti monastery, had previously been imprisoned by the Chinese police, the CTA release said.

