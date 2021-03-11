'Monk tortured by Chinese authorities'

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 11

The Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in a press release issued here today claimed that a Tibetan monk named Tseta (25) was detained by Chinese authorities in Tibet for about seven months. He was taken into custody for bringing the “self-immolation” of Tenzin Sherab — a 33-year-old Tibetan nomad who died in May 2013 — in “public”.

It said Tseta, a disciplinarian dean of a monastic institute at the Adril Monastery, was taken into custody for taking photos of Sherab’s body and sharing it with outsiders. “He was subjected to severe beatings and torture in custody and forced to confess about his role in making the information about the self-immolation public,” it said.