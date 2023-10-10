 Monkey census next month : The Tribune India

Monkey census next month

Monkey census next month


Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, October 9

The Forest Department will undertake a population estimation of monkeys in the state after four years. The census in 2019 had shown a decline of 33 per cent in monkey population.

Improper garbage disposal main reason behind simian menace

  • Despite a decline in their population, people in the state capital complain about the monkey menace
  • Studies have indicated that improper garbage disposal is the main reason for the monkey menace in Shimla city
  • Fruit and vegetable growers also complain that monkeys destroy their crops

The wildlife wing of the Forest Department will undertake the monkey count next month to have an idea about their population. Every previous census had indicated a decline in their population but local people, especially in the state capital, complained about the monkey menace. The HP High Court had directed the state government to tackle the problem with urgency.

The Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, had conducted a population census of monkeys on December 4 and 5 in 2019. The findings of the survey had indicated a decline in the simian count from 2.05 lakh in 2017 to 1.36 lakh in 2019. Their number was 3.17 lakh in 2004 when the first census was undertaken.

As part of a multi-pronged strategy to tackle the problem, the Forest Department has sterilised about two lakh moneys at its seven centres in the state.

What was even more significant than the 33.5 per cent decline in the monkey population was the reduction in their troupe size and hotspots. The 2019 census was undertaken in all districts barring Lahaul and Spiti. The number of hotspots of monkeys, too, came down from 263 to 226 in the last census; the study also examined related issues like population dynamics and feeding habits of monkeys so that a strategy could be devised accordingly.

The monkey population has declined but the problem remains endemic to city. Studies undertaken by the Forest Department have indicated that improper garbage disposal is the main reason for the monkey menace in the city. Fruit and vegetable growers also complain that monkeys destroy their crops.

#Shimla

