Monkey Menace at IGMC

AT IGMC, Shimla, it is becoming increasingly difficult for people to walk with packets of eatables, fruits and even medicines! Monkeys, always on the lookout for something to eat, waste little time in pouncing on people carrying edible items, sometimes even leaving them injured. The authorities concerned should take cognisance of this issue. Ranjana, Sanjauli
Water scarcity
WATER is being supplied after a gap of four days in Chopal , causing great inconvenience to the residents. People here don’t even have enough water to meet their daily demands. The administration is requested to ensure proper water supply. Reena, Chopal
