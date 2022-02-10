Monkey menace at IGMC, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Monkey menace at IGMC

Monkeys are giving a tough time to patients and attendants at the IGMC. They try to snatch bags and other articles from people walking around the hospital. The situation becomes dangerous especially when there is snow on the road. With monkeys lunging at them, people run the risk of slipping and falling down. — Sanjeev, Theog

Provide clean drinking water

The government should provide clean drinking water to the residents of Toli village in Sahoo area of Chamba district. At present, water is being supplied directly from a nullah, which is not good for health. An intake tank has been constructed but it is not functional to treat the water. It should be made functional so that we get clean water. — Sudarshan, Nurpur

