THE monkey menace at The Mall and the Ridge has become a huge problem for the locals and tourists alike. The simians attack and bite people, and litter the area, creating nuisance at these public places that have a great tourist footfall. The monkeys also damage the bins and can often be seen foraging through these across the town, jumping into them and even overturning them. Garbage littered about these bins presents clear evidence of the monkeys’ attempts. The authorities concerned should take stock of the situation and take necessary steps for the safety of residents and visitors alike. —Shivani, Shimla

Plastic waste marring the image of Fagu

A lot of plastic waste has been dumped on the slopes along the national highway at Fagu, around 20km from Shimla. It is a site frequented by tourists, and the heaps of garbage lying about leave a bad impression of the town in their minds. The authorities concerned should take note of the situation, and ensure that people dumping garbage on the slopes are penalised. —Ranjan, Theog

Slide in children’s park Damaged

A slide at the children’s park in Solan is damaged, due to which children cannot play here. Many children visit this park to play there, with few other open spaces available to them. However, due to one of the slides being damaged, the children are left disappointed. The authorities concerned are requested to fix it so that the children can play on it. —Sanjana, Solan

