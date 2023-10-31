Monkey menace irks students at HPU

It has become difficult to walk on the stretch between the administrative block and the library on the HPU campus . Monkeys attack students while they cross this stretch to reach the library. The garbage dump close to this stretch worsens the situation as the monkeys dig out garbage and litter around. Authorities concerned should take action to curb the menace.

Pankaj, Summerhill

Overhaul of drainage system

During this year's rain disaster, residents suffered a lot due to poor drainage system. The government should take necessary measures to repair or overhaul the existing rainwater drainage system. The authorities must ensure that such a problem does not arise in future.

Ratan Sharma, Shimla

Wrongly parked vehicles a trouble

Vehicles parked along the road heading to lower Panthaghati area from near Shiv Mandir are causing inconvenience to commuters. The road is very steep and these wrongly parked vehicles hamper traffic movement. The concerned authorities should take notice of this issue and ensure no vehicles are parked on such a steep incline.

Ravi, Panthaghati

