Monkey menace irks students at HPU

It has become difficult to walk on the stretch between the administrative block and the library on the HPU campus . Monkeys attack students while they cross this stretch to reach the library. The garbage dump close to this stretch worsens the situation as the monkeys dig out garbage and litter around. Authorities concerned should take action to curb the menace.
Pankaj, Summerhill
Overhaul of drainage system
During this year's rain disaster, residents suffered a lot due to poor drainage system. The government should take necessary measures to repair or overhaul the existing rainwater drainage system. The authorities must ensure that such a problem does not arise in future.
Ratan Sharma, Shimla
Wrongly parked vehicles a trouble
Vehicles parked along the road heading to lower Panthaghati area from near Shiv Mandir are causing inconvenience to commuters. The road is very steep and these wrongly parked vehicles hamper traffic movement. The concerned authorities should take notice of this issue and ensure no vehicles are parked on such a steep incline.
Ravi, Panthaghati
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The TRIBUNe
invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2
SC junks ex-Dy CM Sisodia’s bail pleas | Says transfer of Rs...
Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans: EAM
Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC Bench to begin hearing today
Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG
Terrorists gun down UP labourer on way to buy veggies in Pulwama
Infiltration attempt foiled in Kupwara district, terrorist k...
Clashes erupt with Hamas as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza Strip
Sonia: Congress opposed to India’s abstention on UN resoluti...