What our readers say

Monkeys frequenting national highway

The number of monkeys frequenting the national highway on the Dhalli-Chharabra stretch from the adjoining forest is on a rise. The monkeys are attracted to the road because tourists and other commuters offer them food. This poses a risk to the lives of the commuters as well as the monkeys. The authorities concerned should take steps to end this menace.

Ravi, Dhalli

Expedite restoration of caved-in city roads

Many roads in several parts of Shimla caved in during the recent rain disaster. Since the weather is expected to remain dry now, the local administration must expedite the restoration work so that the residents and commuters do not face any inconvenience.

Bhanu Pratap Singh, Kasumpti

Remove uprooted trees on priority

uprooted trees lying in different parts of the city following heavy rains pose a threat to the lives of the residents. These unsafe trees, especially those lying on the hill slopes, could fall on houses or vehicles and lead to damage to life and property of the residents. The government must get these trees removed at the earliest.

Sumit Jikta, Shimla

