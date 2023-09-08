Monkeys frequenting national highway

The number of monkeys frequenting the national highway on the Dhalli-Chharabra stretch from the adjoining forest is on a rise. The monkeys are attracted to the road because tourists and other commuters offer them food. This poses a risk to the lives of the commuters as well as the monkeys. The authorities concerned should take steps to end this menace.
Ravi, Dhalli
Expedite restoration of caved-in city roads
Many roads in several parts of Shimla caved in during the recent rain disaster. Since the weather is expected to remain dry now, the local administration must expedite the restoration work so that the residents and commuters do not face any inconvenience.
Bhanu Pratap Singh, Kasumpti
Remove uprooted trees on priority
uprooted trees lying in different parts of the city following heavy rains pose a threat to the lives of the residents. These unsafe trees, especially those lying on the hill slopes, could fall on houses or vehicles and lead to damage to life and property of the residents. The government must get these trees removed at the earliest.
Sumit Jikta, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The TRIBUNe
invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
