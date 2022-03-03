Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Monkeys raid open dustbins on roads

The dustbins on the roadside in Chharabra are without a lid and are attracting monkeys. More often than not, garbage is littered outside the dustbins in the area as monkeys and langoors rummage these dustbins. The authorities should place tight lids on these dumpers. — Vikram, Dhalli

Repair D’sala-Mcleodganj road

The main road leading to Dharamsala from Mcleodganj is sinking at many places. The pathetic condition of the road is proof of the fact that the PWD is working at a tardy pace to repair the road. The road outside the Kotwali bazaar was damaged by a landslide a year ago, but the repair work of the road has still not been completed. The government should direct the PWD officials to complete the repair of the Dharamsala-Mcleodganj road at the earliest. — Manohar, Dharamsala