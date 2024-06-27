Monsoon ahead, landslide-prone spots on McLeodganj road still not repaired

Tribune News Service

The monsoon season is approaching and heavy rains are expected to lash the region in the coming fortnight. However, the authorities concerned are yet to take appropriate measures to treat or stem active landslide zones that have been threatening the Dharamsala-McLeodganj road for the past two years.

Experts fear that these active landslide areas may damage the vital Dharamsala-McLeodganj road, which connects McLeodganj, the abode of the Dalai Lama and the tourism hotspot in the Kangra region, in the coming monsoon.

\The vital link road connecting Dharamsala to McLeodganj is at the risk due to massive landslides that occurred around two years ago during the monsoon season. Despite having spent lakhs of rupees on trying to raise retaining walls in the sliding zone, the authorities concerned have failed to find a solution to the problem.

The Dharamsala-McLeodganj road was upgraded and metalled last year. However, it is in a deplorable condition and has caved in at many places. It is fit only for one-way traffic.

An official of the National Highways Auhtority of India said a proposal had been sent to the Union Ministry of Road Transport to fix the landslide-prone areas on the Dharamsala-McLeodganj road. However, till date, no funds had been received for the project, he added.

Geologists from the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) have blamed poor drainage and the lack of sewerage for the sinking of portions of McLeodganj hills. They say that the upper crust of the hills in the McLeodganj area comprises loose soil and crushed stones. Such crusts are prone to landslides if they lack proper drainage. If water keeps on seeping into the upper crust of the soil in these hills, it will make it heavy and prone to landslides.

Scientists say that the leaking septic tanks and water pipes in the region are also responsible for landslides in the area. AK Mahajan, a prominent geologist and CUHP professor, says that it is high time that the district administration makes an extensive plan to create a proper drainage system in McLeodganj hills. The construction going on the hills is already beyond its carrying capacity. So, if remedial measures are not taken, McLeodganj may also meet a fate similar to many other areas of the state.

A scientific study conducted by Mahajan, who had earlier worked for the Wadia Institute of Himachal Geology, had put many areas in Dharamsala, including Tirah Lines, Barakoti, Kajlot, Jogiwara, Dhial, Gamru and Chohla, under the category of active sliding zones.

