 Monsoon arrives in Himachal, Met Dept forecasts heavy rainfall for four days : The Tribune India

Monsoon arrives in Himachal, Met Dept forecasts heavy rainfall for four days

Minister calls sanitation workers frontline soldiers



Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 24

Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning have caused substantial damage at different places in the state in the past 24 hours. The Meteorological Department today confirmed the arrival of the south west monsoon in the state.

Vehicles damaged after heavy rainfall at Krishnanagar in Shimla. Tribune photo

It predicted heavy rainfall in Sirmaur, Solan, Shimla, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi districts from June 24 to 27 and very heavy rain on June 25 and 26.

A JCB at work to clear a road in Mandi area. Photo: Jai Kumar 

The Met Department said that the monsoon advanced in most parts of the state on Saturday after heavy rainfall was reported from different places on the intervening night of June 23 and June 24. Different areas in the state witnessed heavy rainfall during early morning hours. Kataula in Mandi district registered the highest rainfall of 163 mm, followed by Sinhuta (160 mm), Kasauli (145 mm), Gaggal (143 mm), Shimla (99 mm), Jubbar-Hatti (77 mm), Pandoh (74 mm), Sundernagar (70 mm), Renukaji (67 mm), Pachhad (65 mm), Theog (60 mm), Kandaghat (59 mm), Mandi (58 mm), Nagrota Suriyan (56 mm), Bhoranj and Mashobra (52 mm each), Kufri (51 mm) and Dalhousie (49 mm).

A vehicle buried under debris near ISBT in Shimla. Photo: Lalit Kumar

Last year, the monsoon had arrived in the state on June 29. The average date of the monsoon arrival in Shimla is June 24. The earliest onset of the monsoon in the state was recorded on June 9 in 2000 and it had arrived with maximum delay on July 5 in 2010, as per the Met records.

The Met Department predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall with occasional heavy rainfall in the state for three or four more days after June 27. It issued an advisory stating that there may be traffic congestion due to fog and heavy rainfall would cause water-logging in plains.

Meanwhile, waters from an overflowing nullah that was breached due to heavy rainfall damaged four vehicles and one house in Krishna Nagar area of Shimla. However, no loss of human life was reported.

As many as 18 roads remained closed in Seraj subdivision of Mandi district. The Chamb to Kujabalh road in Barsar subdivision of Hamirpur district and the main road in Thalout subdivision of Kullu district remained closed due to heavy rainfall.

In Shimla district, the National Highway-5 remained closed due to a landslide in Theog subdivision. Two roads each in Solan and Sirmaur districts also remained closed due to rainfall.

Electricity supply to remain suspended

State power board has said that due to maintenance work on the 11 KV HT Feeder LT lines and distribution transformers and the 630 KVA Himland Transformer, the electricity supply would remain suspended in New Flowerdale, Ellerslie, Armsdale, Chhota Shimla, Yojana Bhawan car parking, New Himrus Bhawan, Himland, Shivpuri etc. from 10 am to 5 pm on June 25.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

2
Diaspora

Indian immigration agent Brijesh Mishra apprehended in Canada, faces charges in fake college admission letters scandal

3
World

Wagner chief says he ordered his Russian mercenaries to halt march on Moscow and return to Ukraine

4
Trending

Viral video: African-American singer Mary Millben sings Indian national anthem, seeks PM Modi's blessings by touching his feet

5
Nation

Opposition asks govt to send all-party delegation to Manipur as Amit Shah chairs all-party meet

6
Punjab

Ludhiana Police book Congress ex-MLA Pritam Kotbhai, 5 others for fraud

7
Nation

Watch: Egyptian girl sings Sholay number 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' in Modi's welcome

8
Chandigarh

16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Chandigarh

9
Nation

'Need to forget differences and move forward together': Kejriwal tells Rahul over Centre's Delhi ordinance

10
World

Putin vows to crush 'armed mutiny' after Russian mercenary boss tries to oust top brass

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Top News

Manipur closer to normalcy: Amit Shah at all-party meet

Manipur closer to normalcy: Amit Shah at all-party meet

Says no violence-related death since June 13 | Cong-led Oppn...

Modi reaches Egypt on two-day visit, 1st by Indian PM in 26 years

Modi reaches Egypt on two-day visit, 1st by Indian PM in 26 years

India, US indispensable to each other after ‘beautiful’ journey in 9 years: PM Modi

India, US indispensable to each other after ‘beautiful’ journey in 9 years: PM Modi

Terms last engagement with diaspora as ‘sweet dish after a m...

Not 8%, India eyes 20% local content in drones

Not 8%, India eyes 20% local content in drones

$3 billion deal with US firm

AAP, Cong deadlocked over backing ordinance

AAP, Cong deadlocked over backing ordinance


Cities

View All

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Parks inside Ram Bagh in miserable condition; need funds for restoration

Meghwal presents BJP’s report card of 9-yr rule

Man poses as cop, dupes local resident of Rs 4.5 lakh

Dangling cables irk shopkeepers in Putlighar; want these removed

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

BJP leaders list Chandigarh issues before Defence Minister

BJP leaders list Chandigarh issues before Defence Minister

Director of PGI bats for generic medicines

16-year-old boy stabbed to death, 8 juveniles nabbed

3 ‘delivery boys’ arrested with drug

Illegal liquor owner held

Protest at Delhi Jal Board office over potable water shortage

Protest at Delhi Jal Board office over potable water shortage

Youth stabbed, Delhi’s Brijpuri under watch

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

Cable mess: Phagwara Gate traders in Jalandhar see no solution to hanging wires

PSPCL unearths 23 cases of power theft

State of Parks: Public parks crying for attention, but authorities look the other way

AAP govt's development tax invites pensioners' wrath

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

Cable mess: Model Town, nearby areas entangled in knotty webs of wires, Ludhiana residents irked

Plastic reverse vending machine at PAU Students’ Home lying unused

Dhandari Khurd residents oppose waste compactor system at village

Dr Nitin Behl bags award