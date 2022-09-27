Monsoon death toll in Himachal increases to 400

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 26

With 16 deaths (seven each in Kullu and Sirmaur and one each in Bilaspur and Solan) in rain-related incidents being reported in the state in past 24 hours, the death toll in the current monsoon has reached 400 while 730 persons were injured. The state has suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 2,111 crores.

As many as 114 roads were closed for vehicular traffic. While 75 transformers were damaged 11 water supply schemes suffered damage because of the rain that lashed the state.

The Shimla- Jubbarhatti road remained partially closed due to landslides for a few hours even as Shimla and suburbs witnessed sunshine.

Widespread rain lashed several parts of Himachal. Very heavy rain was witnessed in isolated areas of Sirmaur while heavy rain occurred in parts of Solan, Chamba and Kangra district. The local weather office has predicted a wet spell in the region till September 29.

Pachhad with 167 mm of rains during the past 24 hours was wettest in the state followed by Ghamroor 87 mm, Dalhousie 77 mm, Dharamsala 71 mm, Dehra Gopipur 68 mm, Kheri 65 mm, Chaupal 61 mm, Solan 60 mm, Nanina Devi 58 mm, Dharampur 56 mm, Gaggal 55 mm, Paonta Sahib 51 mm, Nagrota Suriyan 49 mm, Chamba 48 mm, Jatton Barrage 46 mm, Palampur and Guler 42 mm and Vhauri and Mehre 40 mm each.

