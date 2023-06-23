 Monsoon expected to hit Himachal Pradesh by month-end : The Tribune India

Monsoon expected to hit Himachal Pradesh by month-end

Monsoon expected to hit Himachal Pradesh by month-end

Tourists take a stroll amid the mist on The Ridge in Shimla on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 22

The Weather Department is expecting monsoon to reach the state in the last week of the month. “The monsoon should be here by the end of June. The cyclone (Biparjoy) has sped up the monsoon winds,” said Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Surender.

“The increase in rainfall activities over the last few days in the state could be attributed to the cyclone to a certain extent,” said Paul.

Paul said that there would be significant increase in the intensity and distribution of rain after June 25. The department has issued an orange alert for June 25 and 26 with a forecast for light to moderate rainfall at most places in the state and heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorm at isolated places.

The department has warned of poor visibility and disruption in power supply. Due to the rain over the last 24 hours, seven roads are shut while 72 distribution transformers have been disrupted.

Even as April and May saw excess rainfall, the precipitation in June has been less than normal so far. From June 1 to June 22, the precipitation has been 16 per cent less than normal.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

French man drugged wife every night, then recorded 'guests’ raping her; 51 arrested: Report

2
Nation

UK teacher pleads guilty to online sex abuse of Indian children

3
Nation

US set to introduce in-country renewable H-1B visas, decision to help thousands of Indian professionals

4
Haryana

52-year-old veterinary doctor 'shot dead' in Haryana's Kurukshetra

5
Nation

Appropriate for US President to raise religious freedom issues with PM Modi: Barack Obama

6
Nation

Yeats' Upanishads, ghee sourced from Punjab among Modi's gifts to Biden; Lady Biden receives eco-friendly green diamond

7
Punjab

SGPC delegation meets Punjab Governor, demands to nullify Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023

8
Nation

PM Modi to have one-on-one meeting with Joe Biden before high-level talks: White House

9
Punjab

Giani Raghbir Singh takes charge as Akal Takht Jathedar

10
Nation

After uproar over Holi celebrations at Islamabad university, Pakistan PM's office asks Higher Education Commission to withdraw notification

Don't Miss

View All
New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Top News

STATE VISIT: Modi, Biden hail new era for ties amid flurry of deals

STATE VISIT: Modi, Biden hail new era for ties amid flurry of deals

Pacts on chips, minerals, technology, space and defence

PM Narendra Modi calls for action against sponsors of terrorism in his address to UN Congress

PM Narendra Modi calls for action against sponsors of terrorism in his address to UN Congress

Modi said that more than two decades after 9/11 and more tha...

STATE VISIT: US to offer in-country renewal of H-1B

STATE VISIT: US to offer in-country renewal of H-1B

Indian professionals working in US won’t have to travel over...

India, US to launch joint mission to space in 2024

India, US to launch joint mission to space in 2024

STATE VISIT: Sandalwood box, Upanishads among Modi’s gifts to Biden

STATE VISIT: Sandalwood box, Upanishads among Modi's gifts to Biden


Cities

View All

Memorial dedicated to Capsule Gill to be opened on Majitha Road soon

Memorial dedicated to Capsule Gill to be opened on Majitha Road soon

Roadways contractual employees hold rally

Maze of wires greets visitors to Katra Ahluwalia bylanes

Beri Gate Park cries for proper maintenance & sanitation

Four pistols smuggled from Pak through drone seized

Defecation by pet dogs in public places raises stink

Defecation by pet dogs in public places raises stink

Swaying signage signals impending threat to lives

City bus service for Mohali on the anvil

Accept form of transgender category candidate: HC

2 UT constables dismissed for smuggling liquor

AAP to move SC over DERC chairman’s appointment

AAP to move SC over DERC chairman’s appointment

Will redevelop industrial areas, create 6L jobs: Kejri

Delhi L-G blames AAP for delay in hospital projects

Noida: Car owner fined Rs 34,500 for ‘stunts’ in Greater Noida

Congress explores legal options to challenge new ward map

Congress explores legal options to challenge new ward map

Composition of delimitation board unlawful, say experts

Ex-cop’s son killed in Phillaur; 8 booked

Baba Balak Nath Nagar park in total disarray

British MP Dhesi bats for air connectivity between UK, Punjab

Gang of robbers busted, 4 suspects held

Gang of robbers busted, 4 suspects held

Major upgrade of health services underway in district

Four of carjackers’ gang nabbed

Doraha’s Ward No. 2 residents rue lack of basic civic amenities

Rumour leads to free-for-all at Railway station

Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal

Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal

BECC clinch Hot Weather Trophy

Admn sets up 24x7 flood control room

Travel firms told to submit details of files within a week

Man killed in road accident