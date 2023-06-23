Monsoon expected to hit Himachal Pradesh by month-end

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 22

The Weather Department is expecting monsoon to reach the state in the last week of the month. “The monsoon should be here by the end of June. The cyclone (Biparjoy) has sped up the monsoon winds,” said Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Surender.

“The increase in rainfall activities over the last few days in the state could be attributed to the cyclone to a certain extent,” said Paul.

Paul said that there would be significant increase in the intensity and distribution of rain after June 25. The department has issued an orange alert for June 25 and 26 with a forecast for light to moderate rainfall at most places in the state and heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorm at isolated places.

The department has warned of poor visibility and disruption in power supply. Due to the rain over the last 24 hours, seven roads are shut while 72 distribution transformers have been disrupted.

Even as April and May saw excess rainfall, the precipitation in June has been less than normal so far. From June 1 to June 22, the precipitation has been 16 per cent less than normal.