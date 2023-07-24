 Monsoon fury: 16-km stretch damaged, opening of Kiratpur-Nerchowk National Highway delayed : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Monsoon fury: 16-km stretch damaged, opening of Kiratpur-Nerchowk National Highway delayed

Monsoon fury: 16-km stretch damaged, opening of Kiratpur-Nerchowk National Highway delayed

Monsoon fury: 16-km stretch damaged, opening of Kiratpur-Nerchowk National Highway delayed

The Chandigarh-Manali four-lane highway damaged in Manali. Photo: Jai Kumar



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, July 23

The inauguration of the Kiratpur-Nerchowk road stretch of Kiratpur-Manali highway has been delayed due to a massive damage to the highway by the flooded Beas between Mandi and Manali. Around 16 km of the road stretch was damaged at different locations between Mandi and Manali, where construction work had been completed by the National Highways Authority of India earlier.

The major damage to the highway has occurred between Patlikuhal and Manali in Kullu district, where a few stretches of road have been washed completely away by the flooded Beas.

The Kiratpur-Manali fourlane road project was divided into five sections for the construction work by the NHAI. Of the five sections, the construction work on three sections — Kullu-Manali road stretch, Takoli-Kullu stretch and Kiratpur-Nerchowk stretch — was completed by the NHAI, while construction work was under way on the Nerchowk-Pandoh road stretch and the Pandoh-Takoli road stretch.

The state BJP leadership was keen on getting the Kiratpur-Nerchowk road stretch inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi or Union Minister Nitin Gadkari soon after its completion to get political mileage for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur had inspected the Kiratpur-Manali highway last month to give feedback to the Central leadership about the progress of this project.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla also inspected this highway last month to take stock of the progress of work.

But the rain disaster in Himachal, especially in Kullu-Manali and Mandi, has delayed the inauguration of this road project. Now the NHAI would focus on restoration of this highway between Mandi and Manali. Though the highway has been restored temporarily between Mandi and Manali, it will take months for the NHAI to throw open the Kullu-Manali section for smooth traffic. The flooded Beas has caused losses worth crores to the NHAI due to a massive damage to the highway between Mandi and Manali.

Varun Chari, project director of the NHAI, Kiratpur-Manali fourlane project, revealed that around 16-km road stretch has been damaged between Mandi and Manali on this highway. A central committee will visit Himachal to assess the loss caused to this road project.

Toll plaza shut

  • Mandi DC has issued orders to shut down the Takoli toll plaza on the Kiratpur-Manali highway for a month
  • The highway has been damaged at multiple locations between Mandi and Manali due to the recent flashfloods
  • People have been reportedly resenting toll collection because the highway is not fully functional

#Manali #Mandi #Monsoon

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

SGPC launches its YouTube channel, Gurbani telecast to commence from Monday

2
Nation

Indian Army's 2 retd Lt Colonels, Major among 8 jailed in MES scam

3
Nation

Govt officers entitled to mobile, laptop costing up to Rs 1.3 lakh; can retain after 4 years

4
Nation

Gangster-terrorist nexus case: NIA charge sheets 3 listed Khalistani terrorists, 6 others

5
Himachal

HP floods: 11 passengers of Punjab Roadways bus still missing; 3 bodies recovered in Shimla district

6
World

Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to 'all the birds'

7
Nation

Two Chinese nationals arrested for trying to enter India illegally through Nepal

8
Nation

Manipur violence: Meiteis reach Assam from Mizoram after threat from ex-militants' group over viral video

9
Nation

Seema-Sachin story in reverse: Now, married Indian woman travels to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend

10
Sports

Caribbean wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva reveals how Virat Kohli made his mother’s ‘day and year’

Don't Miss

View All
40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Top News

Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women

Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women

The Opposition has been demanding a stand-alone discussion o...

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana for Monday

Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express train creates panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express create panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

The train stands at the bridge for nearly half-an-hour

Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies

Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies

On July 17, the IAF officer sustained critical injuries afte...

Indian student dies after being assaulted during deadly carjacking in Canada

Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada

Gurvinder Nath was delivering pizza at around 2.10 am on Jul...


Cities

View All

Bundh on drain in Attari area breached

Bundh on drain in Attari area breached

Breach in Tarn Taran village drain leaves paddy field inundated

Knotty affairs: Canopy of loose overhead wires for traders in Landa Bazaar

Open House: what steps should be taken by the government to avoid such flood-like situations?

SGPC's YouTube channel to air Gurbani from today

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express train creates panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express create panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

Commuting a nightmare on NH

Paperless MC House meeting a step closer

Chandigarh to have command centre for monitoring of schools

Amravati bridge opened to two-wheelers

Yamuna breaches danger mark again

Yamuna breaches danger mark again

Flood alert in Noida, over 200 evacuated

Ensure water supply to Bhalswa colony: HC to Jal Board

ITPO complex gets makeover, to open on July 26

Prevent introduction of Bill to replace ordinance: AAP to V-P

2 breaches in Beas wreak havoc at Sultanpur Lodhi

2 breaches in Beas wreak havoc at Sultanpur Lodhi

Jalandhar: Cracks appear in Lohian school buildings, fear grips staff, students

Khalsa Aid, Hakumatpuri extend a helping hand to flood-hit schools in Jalandhar

Boy drowns in Shah canal

Open House: What steps should be taken by the government to avoid such flood-like situations?

Damaged Circuit House, Sarabha Nagar roads prone to accidents

Damaged Circuit House, Sarabha Nagar roads prone to accidents

PAC activists visit 50 MLD CETP, seeks registration of FIR

Trio posing as I-T officials loot cash, valuables

Speeding car rams into power transformer near agri varsity

Manipur violence: Cong holds satyagraha

Kids throw caution to winds, play in rivulets

Kids throw caution to winds, play in rivulets in Patiala

Minister releases gambusia fish in pond

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar visits flood-hit villages in Patiala

Immigration firms asked to submit details

Land row: Protesters seek involvement of SC, rights commissions