 Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects ‘violated’ norms, caused flooding downstream : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects ‘violated’ norms, caused flooding downstream

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects ‘violated’ norms, caused flooding downstream

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects ‘violated’ norms, caused flooding downstream

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, August 19

In an alarming revelation, 21 of the 23 hydel projects in HP have been found guilty of non-compliance with the dam safety norms, resulting in thousands of people being forced to leave their homes, inundated after the sudden discharge of water from upstream dams such as Pong.

A related presentation was made by the state Directorate of Energy before Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, who has vowed legal action, which may include criminal liability, against violators.

What Dam Safety Act regulations mandate

  • Foolproof warning system to alert people before release of water
  • System to contain tailor-made voice messages, besides siren
  • The setting up of warning posts and marking of danger levels

The flooding of low-lying areas in Punjab and Himachal has been attributed to the release of water from the Pong Dam in Kangra, besides Pandoh and Malana dams. Sources said despite requests by the administration of some districts, the authorities at most of the dams had failed to ensure timely release of excess water. What’s more alarming is that the violators include four government projects — Larji on the Beas in Mandi; Jateon on the Giri in Sirmaur; both operated by the HP State Electricity Board; and Sawra Kuddu on the Pabbar in Shimla; and Sainj on the Sainj (a Beas tributary) in Kullu; both under the HP Power Corporation. Data showed that only the 800-MW Kol Dam in Bilaspur and the 1,045 MW Karcham Wangtoo project in Kinnaur adhered to the norms laid down in the Dam Safety Act and the guidelines of the Central Water Commission. Besides the 23 operational projects with a total capacity of generating 9,203 MW power, six are under construction, which have a capacity of 1,916 MW.

“We will be initiating legal action against the violators. We are seeking an opinion on holding them accountable for criminal liability,” said Chief Secretary Saxena. He admitted that the “lack of monitoring” by government agencies such as the Directorate of Energy was also to be blamed for the violations. The dam authorities have been found to be erring with respect to the installation of an early warning system, which must have a provision of a broadcasting tailor-made voice to alert people. The alleged failure by the Larji dam authorities had led to the drowning of 24 students from a Hyderabad engineering college on June 8, 2014.

The Directorate of Energy, meanwhile, has been asked to inspect the dam sites to ensure all projects were getting a risk and vulnerability assessment done through experts.

#Monsoon #Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Woman refuses to take husband to Canada, booked

2
Punjab

Punjab minister Harjot Bains bitten by snake during flood rescue operation

3
Nation Explainer

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain over Western Himalayan region over next 3-4 days

4
J & K

Nine soldiers killed as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK

6
Chandigarh

Panchkula, Yamunanagar get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

7
Ludhiana

Flights from upcoming Halwara international airport soon: Centre

8
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Accused Sachin Bishnoi stayed in UP with shooters before executing murder plan, reveal sources

9
Chandigarh

New airport link: High Court for Punjab-Chandigarh meet

10
Punjab

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar suspended from Congress for anti-party activities

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects ‘violated’ norms, caused flooding downstream

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects ‘violated’ norms, caused flooding downstream

Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till tomorrow

Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till tomorrow

More forced into flood camps in Punjab

More forced into flood camps in Punjab

PM: India’s digital tech can meet global challenges

PM: India’s digital tech can meet global challenges

MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified

MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified

75% attendance made mandatory for doctors


Cities

View All

City Beautiful dons greener look, forest area up 3.86%

City Beautiful dons greener look, forest area up 3.86%

Hawala operator with drug syndicate links lands in net

Cab drivers end indefinite strike

Expedite GMCH-32 projects: Health Secretary

Now, waste ‘dump’ comes up in Maloya

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Four in police net for friend's murder in Fatehgarh Sahib

Tributes paid to freedom fighters in Patiala

Seminar on sports laws held in Patiala

Award for Patiala educationist