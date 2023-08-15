Monsoon fury: 7 of family killed as landslide strikes house in Kandaghat

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 14

Ten persons, including five children, were killed after being trapped under debris in four different incidents in Solan district in the last 24 hours.

Seven persons, including four children, were killed and one was injured when a cloudburst inundated their house with slush at Jadon village in Mamlig sub-tehsil in Kandaghat sub-division around 1:30 AM last night.

A rescue team, which rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies of Harnam Singh (38), his wife Hemlata (34), his son Rahul (13), his daughter Neha (11), Kamal Kishore (38), his son Gaurav (9) and his daughter Raksha (12). A woman, who sustained injuries, was shifted to a hospital for treatment, while another person was safely rescued.

The family of the deceased was inconsolable as the bodies were retrieved one after the other by the rescue team. The family has sought help to re-build their house which was totally damaged.

In another incident, two persons were trapped under debris at Chalog village in gram panchayat Balera in Arki subdivision this morning. The rescue team retrieved the bodies of Yadav (14) and a woman Tamanna (21) while search was underway to recover the other body.

SDM Arki Yadvinder Pal informed that the rear wall of the house caved in following which the duo were buried in the debris. In the Nalagarh sub-division, a woman Phula Devi (65) was killed when mounds of debris fell on her house at Banli Kaneta village in Ramshehar tehsil last night.

In the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh belt, a temporary bridge was washed away at Bhaglehad on the Panjhera-Joghon road. Traffic was diverted through Kashmirpur for vehicles en route Nalagarh-Swarghat road.

Trapped under debris, woman dies

A woman was buried under the debris that fell on her house in Charuwala village of Nahan Assembly segment on Monday

Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta said a rescue team rushed to the spot soon after receiving information but the woman’s body was still untraceable

Nahan MLA Ajay Solanki said all necessary help was being provided and rehabilitation of the disaster-hit families was being ensured

Solanki said a cloudburst at Karewala village in Barmapapri caused loss of arable land. People have also lost their domesticated animals in the disaster, he said

