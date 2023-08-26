Monsoon fury: Air Force choppers provide ration to Mandi remote areas

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 25

The district administration today also provided ration supply to the flood-affected remote areas of Mandi district with the help of Air Force choppers.

Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said that ration, medicines and other essential materials were delivered to the residents of Karthach, Kashor, Oddhar and Bhatkidhar areas of Balichowki and Thunag sub-divisions with the help of Air Force choppers.

He said that flash floods and landslides on August 22 and 23 caused heavy destruction in the remote areas of Balichowki and Thunag subdivisions. Due to the collapse of roads, it was not possible to maintain supply of essential commodities.

#Mandi #Monsoon