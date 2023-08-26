Monsoon fury: Air Force choppers provide ration to Mandi remote areas

Mandi, August 25
The district administration today also provided ration supply to the flood-affected remote areas of Mandi district with the help of Air Force choppers.
Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said that ration, medicines and other essential materials were delivered to the residents of Karthach, Kashor, Oddhar and Bhatkidhar areas of Balichowki and Thunag sub-divisions with the help of Air Force choppers.
He said that flash floods and landslides on August 22 and 23 caused heavy destruction in the remote areas of Balichowki and Thunag subdivisions. Due to the collapse of roads, it was not possible to maintain supply of essential commodities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called 'Shiv Shakti'
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
8 die as train's coach catches fire in Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze
All the six victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, the sources s...
Chandrayaan's focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab
Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon
May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann
Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered
No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell
Town area reverted to village to escape building curbs