Monsoon fury: Battered by rain, Himachal crumbles; 48 lives lost in day, 13 in Shimla alone

Pratibha Chauhan
Shimla, August 14
Wreaking havoc, torrential rain has thrown life out of gear with cloudbursts and landslides claiming 48 lives today even as 10 to 15 persons still remain trapped under the debris of a Shiva temple, which was hit by a landslide in the Summer Hill area near HP University this morning. Among those trapped are a university professor and a lawyer.
Eight persons, who had come to the temple to offer prayers died while several others are still trapped under the debris. The temple was hit by the landslide around 7.30 am. The rescue operation had to be put on hold as heavy rain continued to lash the area, minimising the chances of survival of those trapped under the debris.
Five persons were killed and five injured in another incident in the Fagli area here when a landslide hit three houses.
The trail of destruction caused by the incessant rain could be seen all across the state in the form of fallen trees, massive landslides, precariously dangling buildings rendered unsafe and roads caving in. The rain claimed 19 lives in Mandi district. Ten persons died in Solan and one in Sirmaur district today. This included 7 persons who died in a cloudburst in the Mamlig area of Kandaghat in Solan. Besides, two children died after being trapped under the debris as their house collapsed at Chalog village in Arki subdivision. In Uttarakhand, four persons were killed and nine went missing as rains demolished buildings and caused landslides.
Trail of destruction this monsoon
Deaths: 283
Missing persons: 33
Landslides: 112
Flashfloods: 58
Total loss: Rs 7K cr
Prof, lawyer trapped
A university professor and a lawyer are among those trapped in the debris of the Shiva temple that collapsed at Summer Hill in Shimla.
Wet spell till August 18
The weather department has issued a warning of heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. The wet spell is likely to continue till August 18.
Distressing: Shah
The loss of lives in Himachal is extremely distressing. My condolences to the bereaved families. — Amit Shah, Home Minister
